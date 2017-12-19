Listen Live Sports

House offices paid $342k to settle workplace complaints

December 19, 2017 12:02 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Newly released statistics show that House lawmakers’ offices paid out more than $342,000 in workplace discrimination settlements between 2008 and 2012, including nearly $175,000 for eight settlements related to sexual harassment and sex discrimination accusations.

The new numbers were released by the House Office of Compliance, the taxpayer-funded office that handles the often-secret payout to House employees. Previous statistics showing more recent settlements revealed a single $84,000 sexual harassment settlement made on behalf of Rep. Blake Farenthold. The new numbers bring the total paid for sexual harassment cases since 2008 to $199,000.

The new data shows that $115,000 was paid to settle three cases involving sexual harassment in the four-year window, and another $53,000 to settle sex discrimination cases.

The office did not identify the offices or the employees involved.

