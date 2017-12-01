Listen Live Sports

House panel wants records on harassment settlement payments

December 1, 2017 10:56 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Ethics Committee is seeking records detailing taxpayer-financed payments made over the years to settle claims of sexual harassment, discrimination and other prohibited behavior by members of Congress.

Such settlements go through Congress’ obscure Office of Compliance, which has said it’s paid more than $17 million over the last 20 years.

Leaders of the committee have written a letter to the office’s executive director requesting that she “promptly” provide the committee with all records relating to alleged employment practices prohibited by statute and House rules. The request covers current members of the House and their employees.

House leaders are under pressure to respond to a national outcry against sexual harassment. Democratic Rep. John Conyers and Democratic Senator Al Franken are the latest lawmakers facing allegations of improper behavior.

