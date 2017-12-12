Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

IG to probe EPA chief’s purchase of soundproof privacy booth

December 12, 2017 2:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — A government watchdog will examine whether the head of the Environmental Protection Agency misused taxpayer money by purchasing a soundproof booth for making private phone calls from his office.

The EPA’s Office of the Inspector General confirmed the latest investigation Tuesday. It’s at least the third probe into EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt’s actions since he took office in February.

Pruitt spend nearly $25,000 on the custom-made privacy booth. He told a congressional oversight committee last week the purchase was justified because he needs a secure phone line to communicate with the White House.

The inspector general also is looking into whether Pruitt violated federal rules by making frequent trips to his home state of Oklahoma and by urging members of a pro-coal group to campaign against the Paris climate deal.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NORAD volunteers poised to track Santa

Today in History

2000: Supreme Court action makes Bush president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4885 0.0155 5.76%
L 2020 26.7641 0.0348 9.23%
L 2030 30.5209 0.0625 13.61%
L 2040 33.2092 0.0785 15.71%
L 2050 19.2222 0.0508 17.63%
G Fund 15.5204 0.0030 2.12%
F Fund 18.0767 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.3873 0.1198 20.49%
S Fund 47.9302 0.0127 17.67%
I Fund 30.2946 0.1449 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.