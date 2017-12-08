Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

In Franken’s fall, sudden Senate pickup chance for GOP

December 8, 2017 1:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Sen. Al Franken’s resignation amid sexual harassment allegations has Democrats at home scrambling to find a short- and long-term replacement.

Franken announced his resignation Thursday in a speech on the Senate floor, disputing or denying some of the allegations of sexual misconduct made against him by at least eight women. Franken had hoped to weather the accusations but his support eroded after more surfaced Wednesday.

His rapid fall leaves it to Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton to appoint a replacement. Dayton says he’ll name a successor in the next few days.

It’s unclear whether Dayton would appoint a temporary caretaker or set up someone for a 2018 bid. His lieutenant governor, Tina Smith, has been frequently mentioned as a possible appointee.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Architect of the Capitol lights Christmas tree

Today in History

1941: Japan bombs Pearl Harbor

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4537 0.0118 5.76%
L 2020 26.6824 0.0310 9.23%
L 2030 30.3699 0.0618 13.61%
L 2040 33.0179 0.0807 15.71%
L 2050 19.0977 0.0544 17.63%
G Fund 15.5164 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0799 -0.0374 3.33%
C Fund 37.0601 0.1151 20.49%
S Fund 47.7578 0.3784 17.67%
I Fund 30.0362 0.0561 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.