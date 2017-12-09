Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Indian state of Gujarat votes in crucial local elections

December 9, 2017 5:37 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW DELHI (AP) — Voters in the western Indian state of Gujarat are casting ballots in local elections that are seen as a crucial test of the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party.

Saturday’s polls are the first of two phases of voting in the state that Modi ruled as chief minister for over a decade before he led his party to a sweeping victory in national elections in 2014.

A second round of voting will take place Thursday before votes are counted Dec. 18.

Modi and dozens of top leaders of the Hindu nationalist BJP have been campaigning in Gujarat for the last month.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

The state has more than 42 million registered voters. The winning party needs to take 92 seats in the 182-seat legislative assembly.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

SecDef Mattis cheers on Army football team

Today in History

1941: FDR delivers 'date which will live in infamy' speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4730 0.0193 5.76%
L 2020 26.7293 0.0469 9.23%
L 2030 30.4584 0.0885 13.61%
L 2040 33.1307 0.1128 15.71%
L 2050 19.1714 0.0737 17.63%
G Fund 15.5174 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0783 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.2675 0.2074 20.49%
S Fund 47.9175 0.1597 17.67%
I Fund 30.1497 0.1135 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.