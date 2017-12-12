Indonesia politician’s graft trial delayed by stomach woes

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A top Indonesian politician accused of involvement in one of the country’s biggest corruption scandals told a court on the first day of his trial he’s suffering a stomach complaint, forcing a postponement while his medical condition is checked.

Lawyers for Setya Novanto, the former speaker of Indonesia’s parliament, argued he was too ill to stand trial but prosecutors said he was in good health.

Judges on Wednesday postponed the hearing until later in the day.

Novanto was allegedly part of a conspiracy of dozens of officials who used the introduction of an electronic ID system to steal more than $170 million of public money.

He evaded questioning by anti-corruption officials for months but was arrested in November at a hospital after being involved in a car accident.