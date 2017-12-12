Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Indonesia politician’s graft trial delayed by stomach woes

December 12, 2017 11:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A top Indonesian politician accused of involvement in one of the country’s biggest corruption scandals told a court on the first day of his trial he’s suffering a stomach complaint, forcing a postponement while his medical condition is checked.

Lawyers for Setya Novanto, the former speaker of Indonesia’s parliament, argued he was too ill to stand trial but prosecutors said he was in good health.

Judges on Wednesday postponed the hearing until later in the day.

Novanto was allegedly part of a conspiracy of dozens of officials who used the introduction of an electronic ID system to steal more than $170 million of public money.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

He evaded questioning by anti-corruption officials for months but was arrested in November at a hospital after being involved in a car accident.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NORAD volunteers poised to track Santa

Today in History

2000: Supreme Court action makes Bush president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4921 0.0036 5.76%
L 2020 26.7720 0.0079 9.23%
L 2030 30.5349 0.0140 13.61%
L 2040 33.2261 0.0169 15.71%
L 2050 19.2328 0.0106 17.63%
G Fund 15.5214 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0682 -0.0085 3.33%
C Fund 37.4464 0.0591 20.49%
S Fund 47.8254 -0.1048 17.67%
I Fund 30.3180 0.0234 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.