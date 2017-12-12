Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Informant testifies against ex-cop accused in terror trial

December 12, 2017 4:38 pm
 
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Jurors are hearing from an FBI informant who played a key role in a sting against a police officer accused of attempting to support the Islamic State.

The informant, identified only as “Mo,” is hidden from public view by a large screen. He testified Tuesday in federal court in Alexandria that he pretended he was going to join the Islamic State as part of his cover story.

The jury heard conversations between Mo and Nicholas Young, who was a police officer with the Washington, D.C. region’s Metro system until his arrest last year.

On the recordings, Young gives Mo advice on traveling undetected and expresses paranoia about undercover surveillance.

Young is the first police officer to be charged with attempting to support the Islamic State.

