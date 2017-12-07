Interior delays Obama-era regulation on methane emissions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Interior Department is delaying an Obama-era regulation aimed at restricting harmful methane emissions from oil and gas production on federal lands.

A rule being published Friday delays the methane regulation until January 2019, calling the previous rule overly burdensome to industry. Officials say the delay will allow the federal Bureau of Land Management time to review the earlier rule while avoiding compliance costs on industry that may turn out to be unnecessary.

The action marks at least the third time the Trump administration has moved to delay or set aside the Obama-era rule, which was imposed last year. The rule forces energy companies to capture methane that’s burned off at drilling sites because it pollutes the environment.

A federal judge threw out an earlier bid to delay the rule.