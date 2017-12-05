Listen Live Sports

Investigator: Ex-AG’s office withheld DNA evidence in suit

December 5, 2017 6:54 pm
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — An investigation requested by relatives of a black man killed in a police shooting found that the former Missouri attorney general’s office withheld DNA evidence that could have been useful in a wrongful-death lawsuit.

The family’s lawyer on Tuesday said he might sue again if the city won’t renegotiate the settlement terms in the wake of the evidence issue.

St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley’s DNA was found on a gun at the scene of the shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith in 2011, but Smith’s DNA was not. Stockley, who is white, had said Smith was moving his hand toward a gun found in his car, but prosecutors have insisted that Stockley planted the weapon.

At the urging of Smith’s family, current Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley launched an investigation.

