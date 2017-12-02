Listen Live Sports

Investigator: Some officials resisted Charlottesville review

December 2, 2017 3:47 am
 
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — An independent report that found serious failures in the police and government response to a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville also uncovered some police resistance to the follow-up review.

The city hired former U.S. Attorney Tim Heaphy to conduct an investigation after scathing criticism of the police and government response to the rally Aug. 12, which descended into violence and left a woman dead.

Heaphy says Virginia State Police declined to make their commanders on the ground available for interviews.

The report also said Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas deleted relevant text messages relevant and made officers afraid of retaliation if they spoke with investigators.

Thomas’ lawyer denied texts were deleted.

State Police didn’t respond to requests for comment.

