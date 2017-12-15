Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Iowa justice blocks newspaper from reporting court records

December 15, 2017 6:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa Supreme Court justice has taken the unusual step of temporarily ordering the state’s largest newspaper not to publish the contents of court records legally obtained by one of its reporters.

The Des Moines Register says the order from Justice David Wiggins is an unconstitutional prior restraint on press freedom, and is asking the court to lift the injunction.

The Iowa Freedom of Information Council on Friday called the order an “extraordinary and very troubling action.”

Des Moines attorney Jaysen McCleary had asked for the injunction, arguing the records contain his personal medical and financial information. They were available for months in Iowa’s court records system in a personal injury lawsuit McCleary filed. They were obtained by investigative reporter Clark Kauffman.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Wiggins on Monday ordered Kauffman to “not disclose or share” any information from the reports pending further notice.

Related Topics
Government News Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC chief visits Argentine nuclear plant

Today in History

Dec. 15, 1998: House announces Clinton impeachment

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4853 -0.0133 5.76%
L 2020 26.7477 -0.0356 9.23%
L 2030 30.4804 -0.0713 13.61%
L 2040 33.1537 -0.0930 15.71%
L 2050 19.1832 -0.0622 17.63%
G Fund 15.5234 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1345 0.0099 3.33%
C Fund 37.2839 -0.1465 20.49%
S Fund 47.5187 -0.3896 17.67%
I Fund 30.3193 -0.0489 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.