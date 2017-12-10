Listen Live Sports

Iran says ‘good relations’ possible if Saudis change

December 10, 2017 1:49 am
 
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — President Hassan Rouhani says Iran is ready to restore ties with Saudi Arabia if it stops bombing Yemen and cuts its alleged ties with Israel.

In a speech broadcast Sunday, Rouhani said the regional rivals could have “good relations” if the Saudis end their “false friendship” with Israel and halt the “inhuman bombardment” of Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition is battling Iranian-allied rebels known as Houthis.

Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic relations with Iran in January 2016 after Iranian demonstrators attacked Saudi diplomatic missions in response to the Saudi execution of a prominent Shiite dissident cleric. Tensions spiked again last month after the Houthis fired a ballistic missile that was intercepted near Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia does not recognize Israel, but the two countries have a shared interest in countering Iran.

