Iran says it will look into releasing British national

December 11, 2017 5:42 am
 
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s Foreign Ministry says it will raise the case of a detained British-Iranian woman with the judiciary “out of humanitarian concerns” following a visit by British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said Monday that the final decision on whether to release Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who is serving a five-year sentence for allegedly plotting to overthrow the government, rests with the judiciary.

Johnson raised the case during a two-day visit to Iran that concluded Sunday.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a charity worker, was detained in April 2016. Her family has denied the allegations against her.

She is among several dual nationals held in Iran, where the judiciary and security forces are dominated by anti-Western hard-liners. It’s unclear whether Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, a relative moderate, can secure her release.

