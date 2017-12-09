Listen Live Sports

Irish border lives and livelihoods hinge on Brexit outcome

December 9, 2017 6:14 am
 
FLORENCECOURT, Northern Ireland (AP) — Since Britain voted to leave the European Union, concerns have mounted about whether there will be a return to customs duties and vehicle checks at the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Britain and the EU have now agreed there must be no so-called hard border between the two countries, but there are months of negotiations ahead to determine exactly what that means. Farmer John Sheridan says the breakthrough gives him some comfort that the border will remain open.

Since the vote, he has feared Brexit could threaten the borderless life that he and his neighbors have built, putting up new barriers to trade and heightening political tensions in a region still moving on from decades of violence.

