Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Judge dies days before trial of private eye over Trump taxes

December 9, 2017 8:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (AP) — Court officials say a senior federal judge in Louisiana has died, days before he was to preside over the trial of a private investigator accused of trying to get Donald Trump’s tax returns illegally during the presidential campaign.

Chief Judge Brian A. Jackson of Louisiana’s Middle District said Saturday in a statement that Judge James J. Brady had died. Michael McConnell, clerk of court for the district, confirmed that Brady died Saturday at a Baton Rouge hospital after a brief illness.

Brady was to preside as jury selection began Monday in the trial of Jordan Hamlett.

It was not immediately clear what would happen with the trial following Brady’s death.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

A biography on the court’s website says Brady was nominated to the bench in 1999 by then-President Bill Clinton.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

SecDef Mattis cheers on Army football team

Today in History

1941: FDR delivers 'date which will live in infamy' speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4730 0.0193 5.76%
L 2020 26.7293 0.0469 9.23%
L 2030 30.4584 0.0885 13.61%
L 2040 33.1307 0.1128 15.71%
L 2050 19.1714 0.0737 17.63%
G Fund 15.5174 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0783 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.2675 0.2074 20.49%
S Fund 47.9175 0.1597 17.67%
I Fund 30.1497 0.1135 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.