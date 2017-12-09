Judge dies days before trial of private eye over Trump taxes

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (AP) — Court officials say a senior federal judge in Louisiana has died, days before he was to preside over the trial of a private investigator accused of trying to get Donald Trump’s tax returns illegally during the presidential campaign.

Chief Judge Brian A. Jackson of Louisiana’s Middle District said Saturday in a statement that Judge James J. Brady had died. Michael McConnell, clerk of court for the district, confirmed that Brady died Saturday at a Baton Rouge hospital after a brief illness.

Brady was to preside as jury selection began Monday in the trial of Jordan Hamlett.

It was not immediately clear what would happen with the trial following Brady’s death.

Advertisement

A biography on the court’s website says Brady was nominated to the bench in 1999 by then-President Bill Clinton.