The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Judge lets bikini barista stands stay open during lawsuit

December 4, 2017 6:02 pm
 
SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge has ruled in favor of bikini baristas in Everett, Washington, who sued the city over new dress code ordinances that ban bare skin.

Multiple news outlets report U.S. District Court Judge Marsha Pechman on Monday extended an injunction that prevents the city from enforcing the two laws.

The injunction means the coffee stands can continue to operate while the lawsuit filed by seven baristas and the owner of a chain of coffee stands called “Hillbilly Hotties” makes its way through court.

Pechman wrote that one ordinance that attempted to impose a dress code violated 14th Amendment equal-protection guarantees since it particularly targeted women.

Pechman also found the ordinances likely violate First Amendment protections of freedom of expression.

The city cited a number of sex offenses at bikini barista stands while adopting the measures.

The Associated Press

