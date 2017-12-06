Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Judge rejects mandate for party parity on Delaware bench

December 6, 2017 3:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal judge says a provision in Delaware’s constitution requiring a political balance among state court judges is unconstitutional.

The judge granted summary judgment Wednesday to James Adams, a lawyer who sued Democratic Gov. John Carney over a state constitutional provision that requires Carney to split judicial nominations and judgeships between the two major political parties. The judge said Delaware’s constitution violates the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution by restricting government employment based on political affiliation.

Adams has said he has wanted to apply for judgeships in the past, but that it would have been futile to do so because he did not meet the political affiliation requirements to fill those spots.

Carney’s office had no immediate comment.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

W.Va. National Guard practices swift water rescues

Today in History

1884: Washington Monument completed

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4491 -0.0123 5.76%
L 2020 26.6726 -0.0339 9.23%
L 2030 30.3526 -0.0688 13.61%
L 2040 32.9960 -0.0900 15.71%
L 2050 19.0832 -0.0605 17.63%
G Fund 15.5144 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0938 0.0235 3.33%
C Fund 36.9482 -0.1369 20.49%
S Fund 47.5889 -0.3664 17.67%
I Fund 30.1634 -0.0651 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.