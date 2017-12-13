Listen Live Sports

2 Trump judicial picks not moving forward

December 13, 2017 3:15 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two of President Donald Trump’s nominees for federal judge are not moving forward amid criticism from a leading Republican senator.

White House officials say the nomination of Brett Talley has been withdrawn. And a person familiar with the process says the administration hasn’t submitted paperwork for the nomination of Jeff Mateer and does not intend to. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to describe internal deliberations.

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has said the two nominees were going nowhere.

In speeches, Mateer has described transgender children as evidence of “Satan’s plan.”

Talley has never argued a case in court and was rated “unanimously unqualified” by the American Bar Association.

Grassley said in an interview with CNN on Tuesday that he told the White House to rethink both nominations.

Mateer was tapped to be a federal judge in Texas, while Talley was picked for U.S. District Court in Alabama.

Associated Press writer Ken Thomas contributed to this report.

