Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Koch brothers sue Venezuela to collect $409 million

December 1, 2017 5:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two companies that belong to billionaire brothers Charles and David Koch are suing Venezuela to collect $409 million awarded by an international arbitration panel.

Koch Minerals Sarl and Koch Nitrogen International Sarl say Venezuela has not paid any part of the award granted in October by the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes. The award came after then-President Hugo Chavez expropriated FertiNitro in 2010.

The Venezuelan Embassy did not respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit comes days after the Venezuelan government and the state oil company, PDVSA, defaulted on billions of dollars’ worth of bonds.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from SBA, NARA and GSA share how to keep data secure in a hybrid environment

Advertisement

The Koch brothers are well-known for their strong advocacy for conservative causes.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Customs and Border Protection K-9 inspects mail room

Today in History

1824: House elects John Q. Adams president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4702 0.0216 5.76%
L 2020 26.7370 0.0543 9.23%
L 2030 30.4886 0.1043 13.61%
L 2040 33.1751 0.1330 15.71%
L 2050 19.2042 0.0873 17.63%
G Fund 15.5093 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0291 -0.0286 3.33%
C Fund 37.1975 0.3157 20.49%
S Fund 48.2398 0.1822 17.67%
I Fund 30.3690 0.0459 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.