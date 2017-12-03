Listen Live Sports

Kushner: Trump still undecided on Israel’s capital

December 3, 2017 12:48 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has not yet decided whether to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital or whether to proceed immediately in moving the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city. That’s according to his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, who says Trump is still weighing his options.

Kushner said Sunday that the president is “still looking at a lot of facts” ahead of an announcement on the matter that is expected this week. Kushner’s comments were his first public remarks on his efforts to restart peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians and came in a rare public appearance.

U.S. officials said last week that Trump is poised to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in a move that would upend decades of U.S. policy but also put off once again moving the embassy from Tel Aviv. The officials said Trump is expected to make his decision known on Wednesday.

