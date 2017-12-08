Listen Live Sports

Last day to make formal challenge to Honduras’ election

December 8, 2017 9:58 am
 
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — International observers are urging Honduras’ opposition to file a formal complaint about the country’s troubled Nov. 26 election before a deadline expires.

Challenger Salvador Nasralla and his opposition alliance instead have demanded a total recount that would exclude Honduras’ electoral court. Friday is the last day to file formal complaints.

Both Nasralla and incumbent Juan Orlando Hernandez have claimed victory.

On Thursday, the European Union’s election observation team reminded candidates that the deadline was approaching and was a legal step toward challenging the election. Later, the United States’ top diplomat in Honduras urged the electoral court to carefully consider any additional complaints it receives.

Meanwhile, the electoral court has begun a hand count of votes in nearly 5,000 election boxes whose results were not transmitted the night of the election.

