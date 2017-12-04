Latest: Charlottesville residents vent anger at city leaders

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The Latest on a City Council meeting in Charlottesville, Virginia (all times local):

9:50 p.m.

Charlottesville residents are venting their frustration at city leaders and their distrust of police at the first city council meeting since the release of a scathing report about officials’ response to a white nationalist rally this summer.

Former U.S. Attorney Tim Heaphy presented the findings of his months-long investigation at the meeting Monday night after releasing the report publicly Friday.

The council then opened a public comment session. Some speakers shouted at the mayor, others at the police posted in the room.

One speaker said the whole council should resign. One person in the crowd had a sign that said, “Blood on your hands.”

City Manager Maurice Jones was expected to present an “action plan” at the end of the meeting.

7 p.m.

The Charlottesville City Council is meeting for the first time since a former federal prosecutor released a report sharply critical of the government and law enforcement response to a white nationalist rally this summer.

Former U.S. Attorney Tim Heaphy is scheduled to formally present the findings of his months-long review to the council Monday night after releasing a report publicly Friday.

The report found a lack of planning, poor communication and a passive response by officers to the chaos that unfolded at the “Unite the Right” rally.

The city manager is expected to unveil an “action plan,” and residents will have a chance to weigh in.

Charlottesville became a target for white nationalists after the council voted to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.