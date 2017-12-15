Lawsuit: 2 immigrant teens in US custody can’t get abortions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union says the Trump administration is blocking two pregnant immigrant teens being held in federal custody from obtaining abortions. It’s a repeat of the situation that led to a high-profile court fight earlier this year.

The ACLU says the girls arrived as unaccompanied minors and are being held in federal shelters. The ACLU earlier this year helped a pregnant immigrant teen in Texas obtain an abortion following a lawsuit.

On Friday, the ACLU filed court papers updating the lawsuit to include the two additional teens. The ACLU is asking a judge to order the government not to interfere with or obstruct the girls’ access to abortions.

Lawyers for the Department of Health and Human Services have said it has a policy of “refusing to facilitate” abortions.