Lawyer: Convicted Croat general might have planned death

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — The lawyer for a Croatian former general who died after apparently swallowing cyanide at a war crimes hearing in the Netherlands says that looking back at his actions, he might have planned on taking his life long before he was found guilty.

Nika Pinter told the Associated Press on Tuesday that Gen. Slobodan Praljak had asked his family not to be present at the trial hearing Wednesday and left “a letter back in 2012 or even earlier, saying or asking how his funeral has to be.”

She continued: “Nowadays, I can make some combination and conclusion that he had a plan in his head and that he wanted to protect his family of seeing something like that. But it’s just my conclusion. I don’t have any firm evidence for that.”