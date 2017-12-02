Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Lawyer says presidential hopeful to be deported to Egypt

December 2, 2017 9:39 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CAIRO (AP) — The lawyer for an Egyptian presidential hopeful living in the United Arab Emirates says he has been arrested at his home and will be deported to Egypt.

Dina Adly, who represents Ahmed Shafiq, made the announcement in a Facebook post on Saturday. She said all lines of communication with him have been cut.

There was no immediate comment from Emirati authorities.

Shafiq, a former government minister and air force commander, announced last week he plans to run for president in 2018. He ran in Egypt’s first free elections in 2012 and lost to Islamist Mohammed Morsi before fleeing the country.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from SBA, NARA and GSA share how to keep data secure in a hybrid environment

Advertisement

A rights lawyer, Khaled Ali, has also announced he will run in 2018 but has alleged harassment by the authorities.

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has yet to officially declare his candidacy.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Customs and Border Protection K-9 inspects mail room

Today in History

1824: House elects John Q. Adams president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4592 -0.0110 5.76%
L 2020 26.7045 -0.0325 9.23%
L 2030 30.4210 -0.0676 13.61%
L 2040 33.0870 -0.0881 15.71%
L 2050 19.1449 -0.0593 17.63%
G Fund 15.5103 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0812 0.0521 3.33%
C Fund 37.1238 -0.0737 20.49%
S Fund 48.1151 -0.1247 17.67%
I Fund 30.1213 -0.2477 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.