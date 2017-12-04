Lawyer: ‘Voter-proof’ state congressional map favors the GOP

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A lawyer for a group of Democratic voters in Pennsylvania says a court should throw out the state’s congressional district map because it was created to be a “voter-proof” map favoring Republicans.

Thomas Geoghehan told a panel of three federal judges the map was designed to keep Republicans in control of 13 of the state’s 18 House of Representative seats even in years when Democrats get most of the votes.

His arguments came Monday in the first day of a trial over the state’s congressional map. Plaintiffs say the court should not allow either party to create districts to boost any political party.

A lawyer for Republican legislative leaders says the lawsuit should have been dismissed because courts have found it’s OK to create districts to favor one side.