Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Lawyer: ‘Voter-proof’ state congressional map favors the GOP

December 4, 2017 2:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A lawyer for a group of Democratic voters in Pennsylvania says a court should throw out the state’s congressional district map because it was created to be a “voter-proof” map favoring Republicans.

Thomas Geoghehan told a panel of three federal judges the map was designed to keep Republicans in control of 13 of the state’s 18 House of Representative seats even in years when Democrats get most of the votes.

His arguments came Monday in the first day of a trial over the state’s congressional map. Plaintiffs say the court should not allow either party to create districts to boost any political party.

A lawyer for Republican legislative leaders says the lawsuit should have been dismissed because courts have found it’s OK to create districts to favor one side.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from Air Force, DISA and DIA share insights on defense cloud computing

Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors man the rails in Rio de Janeiro

Today in History

1945: Senate approves US participation in United Nations

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4592 -0.0110 5.76%
L 2020 26.7045 -0.0325 9.23%
L 2030 30.4210 -0.0676 13.61%
L 2040 33.0870 -0.0881 15.71%
L 2050 19.1449 -0.0593 17.63%
G Fund 15.5103 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0812 0.0521 3.33%
C Fund 37.1238 -0.0737 20.49%
S Fund 48.1151 -0.1247 17.67%
I Fund 30.1213 -0.2477 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.