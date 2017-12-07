Listen Live Sports

Liberia court says presidential runoff vote can go ahead

December 7, 2017 1:10 pm
 
MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) — Liberia’s supreme court has cleared the way for the presidential runoff election to go forward, saying there was not enough evidence to support allegations of fraud.

The second-round vote between soccer star George Weah and Vice President Joseph Boakai had been put on hold after the Liberty Party alleged first-round voting irregularities.

But the court said Thursday those violations were not sufficient to overturn the vote’s outcome.

No date has been set for the runoff vote. The National Elections Commission has been ordered to clean up its voter roll.

The Liberty Party’s candidate was not among the top two finishers in the first round held Oct. 10.

Voters are choosing a replacement for President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa’s first female leader and a Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

