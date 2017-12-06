Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Los Angeles moves toward legal pot sales milestone

December 6, 2017 3:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles is poised to take a major step toward becoming the largest city in the U.S. that licenses the sale and cultivation of recreational marijuana.

The City Council plans to consider a dense set of regulations Wednesday that dictate where pot can be grown and sold, along with how businesses will be licensed.

If enacted, it’s an important milestone: Businesses need local permits before they can apply for state licenses that are required to operate in the new pot market.

California’s legal recreational market kicks off on Jan. 1.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

But with the new year just weeks away, it’s not clear how many businesses will be ready to open their doors on Jan. 1 — if any.

Medical cannabis has been legal in California for two decades.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

W.Va. National Guard practices swift water rescues

Today in History

1884: Washington Monument completed

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4491 -0.0123 5.76%
L 2020 26.6726 -0.0339 9.23%
L 2030 30.3526 -0.0688 13.61%
L 2040 32.9960 -0.0900 15.71%
L 2050 19.0832 -0.0605 17.63%
G Fund 15.5144 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0938 0.0235 3.33%
C Fund 36.9482 -0.1369 20.49%
S Fund 47.5889 -0.3664 17.67%
I Fund 30.1634 -0.0651 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.