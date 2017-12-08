Listen Live Sports

Malaysian Muslims protest Trump’s Jerusalem declaration

December 8, 2017 2:53 am
 
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — More than 1,000 Malaysian Muslims have protested outside the U.S. Embassy in Kuala Lumpur against President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The protesters, led by Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, marched from a nearby mosque after Friday prayers to the U.S. Embassy, halting traffic as they chanted “Long live Islam” and “Destroy Zionists.” Many carried banners, some of which said “Free Palestine” and “Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine.”

Khairy addressed Trump in a speech after handing a protest note to an embassy official, saying “Mr President, this is an illegal announcement. Jerusalem is an occupied territory. You must not even set foot in Jerusalem. … The world will rise against the United States.”

