Markets Right Now: US stocks turn slightly lower at midday

December 19, 2017 11:57 am
 
1 min read
The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are edging lower in midday trading as investors wait for Congress to start voting on the Republican tax bill.

Technology companies, which have done far better than the rest of the market all year, fell the most Tuesday. Microsoft gave up 1.2 percent.

Energy companies rose along with the price of crude oil. Schlumberger gained 2 percent.

Darden Restaurants, the parent company of Olive Garden, rose 5.3 percent after reporting earnings that beat analysts’ estimates.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,684.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 42 points, or 0.2 percent, to 24,750. The Nasdaq composite slipped 30 points, or 0.4 percent, 6,964.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.45 percent.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street as gains for banks outweigh losses in technology companies.

Investors were keeping a close eye on Washington Tuesday, where the Republican tax bill was moving closer to a vote. The bill would cut corporate tax rates.

Darden Restaurants, the parent company of Olive Garden, rose 2.2 percent after reporting earnings that beat analysts’ estimates.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,692.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 29 points, or 0.1 percent, to 24,824. The Nasdaq composite slipped a fraction of a point to 6,993.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.43 percent.

