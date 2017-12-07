Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Maryland county executive wants refund of Moore donation

December 7, 2017 4:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland county executive has asked the campaign of U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama for a refund of a $1,000 donation.

The Capital Gazette reports that Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh confirmed on Wednesday that he had made the donation “a few months ago,” and requested a refund via email to Moore’s chief of staff, Rich Hobson, on Monday.

Schuh said he waited to make the request as he had expected Moore to drop out of the race in light of the “credible” accusation of sexual misconduct with Alabama teenagers.

Schuh says he hasn’t received the money.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Moore’s campaign did not return a request for comment from the newspaper.

___

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Webb telescope emerges from cryogenic test chamber

Today in History

1884: Washington Monument completed

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4419 -0.0072 5.76%
L 2020 26.6514 -0.0212 9.23%
L 2030 30.3081 -0.0445 13.61%
L 2040 32.9372 -0.0588 15.71%
L 2050 19.0433 -0.0399 17.63%
G Fund 15.5154 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1173 0.0235 3.33%
C Fund 36.9450 -0.0032 20.49%
S Fund 47.3794 -0.2095 17.67%
I Fund 29.9801 -0.1833 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.