Maryland county executive wants refund of Moore donation

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland county executive has asked the campaign of U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama for a refund of a $1,000 donation.

The Capital Gazette reports that Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh confirmed on Wednesday that he had made the donation “a few months ago,” and requested a refund via email to Moore’s chief of staff, Rich Hobson, on Monday.

Schuh said he waited to make the request as he had expected Moore to drop out of the race in light of the “credible” accusation of sexual misconduct with Alabama teenagers.

Schuh says he hasn’t received the money.

Advertisement

Moore’s campaign did not return a request for comment from the newspaper.

___

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/