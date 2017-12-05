Listen Live Sports

Maryland officials to discuss signing up for health care

December 5, 2017 3:44 am
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials calling attention to some events to help people sign up for health care this weekend.

Maryland House Speaker Michael Busch, officials with the NAACP and the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange are highlighting a series of “last chance” events to help Marylanders enroll during an announcement Tuesday at the Maryland State Medical Society in Annapolis.

The free events will be held at the Central Branch of the Enoch Pratt Free Library in downtown Baltimore and 17 other locations around the state.

Trained expert “navigators” will be available to help people enroll.

Officials are trying to get the word out to as many people as possible who still don’t have health coverage to qualify before the Dec. 15 deadline for open enrollment for 2018.

