Media fight Kushners for names of partners in Md. buildings

NEW YORK (AP) — News outlets including The Associated Press are filing a motion in federal court arguing that a document that reveals the names of investors in some Kushner Cos. apartment buildings in Maryland should be unsealed and available to the media.

In a case before U.S. district court in Maryland, tenants allege Kushner Cos. charges excessive and illegal rent. The company denies the allegations.

The Kushner Cos. has argued that the privacy rights of its partners in the Maryland properties outweigh the public interest in the disclosure, saying the media’s “politically-motivated” coverage of the case puts those rights at risk.

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, was CEO of the company before joining the White House.

The news outlets behind the motion include ProPublica, The Washington Post and The Baltimore Sun.