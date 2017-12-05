Listen Live Sports

Mexico rights commission denounces 2016 military abuses

December 5, 2017 5:22 pm
 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The National Human Rights Commission on Tuesday alleged abuses were committed in a 2016 case by members of the military, which is heavily involved in prosecuting Mexico’s war on drug gangs.

The commission said that according to testimony from a father, elements of an airborne unit detained his son, nephew and two other people last year inside a home in Tepatitlan de Morelos in Jalisco state.

Its statement said two hours later three of the detained were hustled into the back of a vehicle while the fourth was released. Two days later, two of those taken away were found dead on a ranch and the third was hospitalized with wounds.

The commission alleged multiple rights violations in the case: arbitrary detention; sexual violence and torture; forced disappearance; and extrajudicial killings.

