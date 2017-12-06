Listen Live Sports

Montgomery County aims to cut greenhouse emissions to zero

December 6, 2017 6:54 am
 
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s most populous county has declared its ambitious intention to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions by 2035.

The Washington Post reports that the wealthy county is one of the first jurisdictions in the U.S. to declare a “climate emergency.”

The plan to slash greenhouse gas emissions such as carbon dioxide and methane by 80 percent by 2027 and to zero emissions by 2035 was approved Tuesday by the county’s Democratic council.

The newspaper says New York-based group Climate Mobilization is pushing local government leaders across the country to adopt resolutions like the one authorized in Montgomery County.

Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt has sought to cast doubt on the consensus of climate scientists that the continued burning of fossil fuels is the main driver of global warming.

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

