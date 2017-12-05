Listen Live Sports

Moore foe: I fought to ensure men who hurt girls go to jail

December 5, 2017 2:31 pm
 
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Roy Moore’s Democratic opponent in the Alabama Senate race says he did his part as a prosecutor to ensure that “men who hurt little girls should go to jail and not the United States Senate.”

Doug Jones told supporters Tuesday in Birmingham that the Republican Moore is an embarrassment to the state.

Jones says it’s “crystal clear” that Moore’s accusers are telling the truth when they say Moore made improper sexual advances against them when they were teens and he was a deputy district attorney in his 30s. The now-70-year-old Moore says his accusers are lying.

Jones’ comments came hours before a Moore rally in Alabama with former White House strategist Steve Bannon.

The special election to fill the seat once held by Republican Jeff Sessions is Dec. 12.

