Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Moore’s campaign, accuser battle over yearbook signature

December 8, 2017 5:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A woman who has accused Republican Roy Moore of sexual assault reaffirmed that he inscribed her yearbook when she was a teenager and said she added a notation marking the date and place where the signing occurred.

The yearbook inscription has been presented as a key piece of evidence that the Republican Senate candidate knew Beverly Nelson. Nelson has accused Moore of assaulting her when she was 16 and he was 34.

Gloria Allred, Nelson’s attorney, said at a news conference Friday that a handwriting expert found the signature authentic.

Moore’s campaign responded Friday that Nelson’s admission that she had added the date and location has cast doubt on her entire story.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Moore, embattled by sexual misconduct accusations, faces Democrat Doug Jones in a special election Tuesday.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Architect of the Capitol lights Christmas tree

Today in History

1941: FDR delivers 'date which will live in infamy' speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4537 0.0118 5.76%
L 2020 26.6824 0.0310 9.23%
L 2030 30.3699 0.0618 13.61%
L 2040 33.0179 0.0807 15.71%
L 2050 19.0977 0.0544 17.63%
G Fund 15.5164 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0799 -0.0374 3.33%
C Fund 37.0601 0.1151 20.49%
S Fund 47.7578 0.3784 17.67%
I Fund 30.0362 0.0561 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.