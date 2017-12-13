Listen Live Sports

Muslim leaders attending Istanbul summit on Jerusalem

December 13, 2017 9:05 am
 
ISTANBUL (AP) — Leaders of the Muslim world gathered at an extraordinary summit in Turkey on Wednesday to coordinate a “unified action” against President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Here’s a list of heads of state and other senior officials attending the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s meeting in Istanbul:

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani

Jordan’s King Abdullah II

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun

Kuwait’s Emir Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah

Oman’s Special Representative to the Sultan Sayyid Assad bin Tariq al-Said

Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani

Yemen’s President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi

Libya’s Chairman of the Presidential Council Fayez al-Sarraj

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’ President Mustafa Akinci

Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Bangladesh’s President Abdul Hamid

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev

Kazakhstan’s Senate Chairman Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

Uzbekistan’s Chairman of the Senate Nigmatilla Yuldashev

Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Najib Razak

Brunei’s Sultan Hasanal Bolkiah

Djibouti’s Prime Minister Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed

Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir

Guinea’s President Alpha Condé

Comoros’ President Azali Assoumani

Venezuela’s President Nicola Maduro

Somalian President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry

Iraq’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari

Saudi Arabia’s state minister for foreign affairs, Nizar Madani.

