New documents show prosecutors tracking Manafort’s edits

December 9, 2017 3:27 am
 
< a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Prosecutors for special counsel Robert Mueller are revealing they know every word Paul Manafort changed in an opinion piece about his involvement in Ukrainian politics.

They say they tracked the changes the former Trump campaign chairman made as he edited the piece while under house arrest.

Prosecutors say the op-ed was part of a public effort Manafort was trying to orchestrate that would have violated a judge’s order to refrain from trying his case in the press.

Manafort’s attorneys argue that he had only edited the piece after receiving it from a former Ukrainian public official whom he knew through his consulting work in Ukraine.

They also say Manafort didn’t violate the judge’s order and was exercising his free speech rights to defend himself.

