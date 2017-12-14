Listen Live Sports

New report: Kenya's Odinga faced 'virulent' online attacks

December 14, 2017
 
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A privacy watchdog says Kenya’s opposition leader was targeted by a virulent online campaign created by a Texas-based company during the recent election turmoil.

Privacy International says Harris Media allegedly created data-driven campaigns, one attacking opposition leader Raila Odinga and another praising President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The new report says the social media campaigns launched on behalf of Kenyatta’s re-election effort. The campaign against Odinga included a claim that he would “remove whole tribes” if elected. Kenyans often vote along ethnic lines.

The report doesn’t allege any crime was committed but says such a campaign raises “important security questions and has the potential to undermine faith in the democratic process.”

The report says Harris Media did not claim responsibility. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

