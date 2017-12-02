Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Officer who shot, killed unarmed man set to learn sentence

December 2, 2017 8:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A former South Carolina police officer will soon learn how long he’ll spend in federal prison for the shooting death of an unarmed motorist following a traffic stop.

Sentencing is scheduled to start Monday for Michael Slager. The former North Charleston police officer has been in jail since pleading guilty in May to violating Walter Scott’s civil rights.

Slager pulled Scott over for a traffic violation on April 4, 2015. He said he shot Scott in self-defense when Scott tried to grab his Taser. Eyewitness video shows Scott was shot multiple times in the back as he ran away.

Slager was tried on murder charges last year, but the jury deadlocked. The state dropped its case against Slager as part of his federal plea deal.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Customs and Border Protection K-9 inspects mail room

Today in History

1824: House elects John Q. Adams president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4592 -0.0110 5.76%
L 2020 26.7045 -0.0325 9.23%
L 2030 30.4210 -0.0676 13.61%
L 2040 33.0870 -0.0881 15.71%
L 2050 19.1449 -0.0593 17.63%
G Fund 15.5103 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0812 0.0521 3.33%
C Fund 37.1238 -0.0737 20.49%
S Fund 48.1151 -0.1247 17.67%
I Fund 30.1213 -0.2477 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.