Ohio high court shields full autopsy reports in slaying of 8

December 14, 2017 9:23 am
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A divided Ohio Supreme Court has rejected requests for the unredacted autopsy reports from the unsolved slayings of eight family members.

The court ruled 4-3 on Thursday that the Pike County coroner in southern Ohio does not have to release the reports with complete information.

The case involves seven adults and a teenage boy from the Rhoden family who were found shot to death at four homes near Piketon in April 2016.

The Columbus Dispatch and The Cincinnati Enquirer separately sued for access to the full autopsies.

Authorities want to shield information, arguing that its release could compromise the investigation. The coroner also says victims’ relatives raised concerns about sharing details of how their loved ones died.

