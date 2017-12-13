Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Okinawa boy injured after window falls off US Marine chopper

December 13, 2017 1:51 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese officials say a boy was injured in Okinawa when a metal window frame fell from a U.S. military helicopter, escalating anti-American sentiments on the southern island.

Officials of Ginowan city said the window fell Wednesday from a CH-53 helicopter and landed on a school playground, leaving a boy with minor injuries from small gravels stirred up from the ground. About 50 children were outside at the school next to the Marine Corps Air Station Futenma at the time.

Last week, a part of another U.S. military helicopter also fell on a kindergarten.

The base in a crowded residential area of Okinawa is a source of anti-U.S. military sentiment and safety concerns. Its planned relocation has been delayed as many residents want it entirely off of Okinawa.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NORAD volunteers poised to track Santa

Today in History

2000: Supreme Court action makes Bush president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4921 0.0036 5.76%
L 2020 26.7720 0.0079 9.23%
L 2030 30.5349 0.0140 13.61%
L 2040 33.2261 0.0169 15.71%
L 2050 19.2328 0.0106 17.63%
G Fund 15.5214 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0682 -0.0085 3.33%
C Fund 37.4464 0.0591 20.49%
S Fund 47.8254 -0.1048 17.67%
I Fund 30.3180 0.0234 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.