The Associated Press
 
Oklahoma City officer shoots and kills man after scuffle

December 10, 2017 10:06 pm
 
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Police say a man was shot and killed in Oklahoma City by an officer after he took pepper spray and a Taser away from the officer during a scuffle.

Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Robbie Robertson says an officer responded to a request to check on a person lying on the side of the road. When she approached him a scuffle broke out and he knocked her pepper spray away. She then attempted to use a Taser and he took that from her and tried to use it on her.

Robertson says the officer then drew her gun and fired, killing the man.

The officer has been taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries to her face and hands.

Neither person involved in the confrontation has been identified.

