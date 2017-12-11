Listen Live Sports

Oklahoma college board member chided for anti-gay comments

December 11, 2017 11:52 am
 
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A former Oklahoma City mayor and member of the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents is being criticized for comparing gay people to pedophiles.

Kirk Humphreys made the comments over the weekend on KFOR-TV’s public affairs show. He also compared gay people to politicians who’ve recently resigned after allegations of sexual misconduct.

LGBTQ advocacy group Freedom Oklahoma has called for his removal from the board if he doesn’t apologize. Executive Director Troy Stevenson says Humphreys’ comments were disheartening and dangerous for LGBTQ youth who are already harassed and bullied.

A staffer at Humphreys’ office said he was out of town Monday and unavailable to comment.

Stevenson said Monday his group will protest an Oklahoma City real estate project that belongs to Humphreys’ family business if he doesn’t apologize.

