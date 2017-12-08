Listen Live Sports

Pakistani who called for warmer ties with India goes missing

December 8, 2017 8:26 am
 
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani human rights activist who has campaigned for friendly ties with India has gone missing in the eastern city of Lahore.

Raza Mahmood’s brother said Friday the family suspects he was abducted and does not know who is holding him. The brother, Hamid Nasir, said he alerted police after Mahmood went missing earlier this week.

Mahmood may have been detained by Pakistan’s intelligence service, which often targets people suspected of links to India.

The two nuclear-armed rivals have a long history of bitter relations, and have fought three wars since gaining independence from Britain in 1947.

