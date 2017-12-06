Patagonia expected to sue over Trump’s monuments order

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — More lawsuits are expected Wednesday over the Trump administration’s plans to shrink several national monuments.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and outdoor retail giant Patagonia traded harsh words Tuesday — an opening salvo in an imminent legal battle that could last for years.

On Monday, President Donald Trump ordered drastic reductions to Utah’s Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments. Three lawsuits had been filed by Tuesday night.

Trump said he was reversing federal overreach by drastically cutting the sprawling monuments named by Democratic presidents. But tribal leaders, environmentalists and others argue the president doesn’t have that authority and his move jeopardizes a wealth of Native American artifacts, dinosaur fossils and rugged spaces.