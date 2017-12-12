Pentagon to allow transgender people to enlist in military

WASHINGTON (AP) — Transgender recruits will be allowed to enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1. That’s the word from the Pentagon.

The latest decision means the ban that President Donald Trump ordered has suffered another legal setback. The new policy reflects the difficult hurdles the federal government would have to cross to enforce Trump’s demand earlier this year to bar transgender individuals from the military.

Two federal courts already have ruled against the ban and on Monday a federal court judge denied a government request to set aside the January start date for enlistment.