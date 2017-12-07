Peru prosecutors raid offices of Keiko Fujimori’s party

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Prosecutors raided two offices of Peru’s main opposition party on Thursday as part of an investigation of alleged money laundering by the campaign of losing presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori.

At the same time as authorities raided the Popular Force offices in the north and center of Peru’s capital, Fujimori voluntarily entered the Attorney General’s Office to meet with officials.

The deputy secretary of Popular Force, Jose Chlimper, said “our accounting books are in the prosecutor’s office … they are reviewing them page by page at this moment.”

Peruvian prosecutors opened a money laundering investigation into Fujimori’s 2011 and 2016 electoral campaigns after seeing a note written by Marcelo Odebrecht, head of the Brazilian construction mega-company. The note found in Odebrecht’s cellphone said “increase Keiko to 500 and pay a visit.”