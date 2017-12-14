Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Peru’s president faces calls to resign over murky payments

December 14, 2017 8:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Opponents of Peru’s President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski are calling on him to resign over payments he received a decade ago from a Brazilian construction company at the center of Latin America’s biggest graft scandal.

Lawmakers from the nation’s two biggest parties said Thursday they would initiate impeachment proceedings against Kuczynski unless he resigns.

The threat comes a day after evidence emerged that as a Cabinet minister in a previous government Kuczynski’s consulting business received payments of $782,000 from consortiums led by Odebrecht.

Kuczysnki said he’s done nothing wrong but his failure to explain the payments and past denials that he had any ties to Odebrecht have earned widespread rebuke even from supporters.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring implications of the cybersecurity executive order.

Advertisement

As the political crisis deepened, Peru’s stock exchange on Thursday had its biggest tumble in two years.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Family plays with Discovery Agents app in national forest

Today in History

Dec. 14, 1962: Mariner 2 flies by Venus

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4853 -0.0133 5.76%
L 2020 26.7477 -0.0356 9.23%
L 2030 30.4804 -0.0713 13.61%
L 2040 33.1537 -0.0930 15.71%
L 2050 19.1832 -0.0622 17.63%
G Fund 15.5234 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1345 0.0099 3.33%
C Fund 37.2839 -0.1465 20.49%
S Fund 47.5187 -0.3896 17.67%
I Fund 30.3193 -0.0489 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.